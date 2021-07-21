Understanding the difference between the COVID-19 variants

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With five known COVID-19 variants, it is hard to keep track of what we need to be concerned about.

Dr. Markalain Dery, who is based in New Orleans, specializes in infectious diseases, epidemiology, and myth-busting on his platform, “Noise Filter.”

He said all of the five known COVID-19 variants are of interest, but the Delta variant is a concern.

““That we’re aware of. It is the most infectious without question and will prey exclusively on the unvaccinated population. We’re seeing numbers upward of 80% of all strains in the U.S. right now that are the Delta strain,” he explained.

In past pandemics, it was common to see mutations. However, those mutations often led to weaker variants. The COVID-19 Delta variant is a totally different beast.

“We’re seeing clear increase in infectivity, but we’re starting to see shades of being more virulent,” said Dery.

Right now, it seems as though the available vaccines are working against all known variants.

The known COVID-19 variants are listed below: