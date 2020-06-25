Unite Mississippi joins other groups to feed the hungry

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– Organizations team up to fight hunger in the capital city during COVID-19.

Unite Mississippi knew when the coronavirus pandemic hit, many people would be out of

work so they’re coming together with other groups to try to meet the needs.

Volunteers packed cars with boxes. The boxes were full of meat, vegetables, and pastries.

“You can see there’s cars backed up for miles to get this food because if they don’t get this food they can’t eat this week, and that’s

how dire the need is right now,” said Chip Miskelly with Unite Mississippi.

Volunteers also prayed and helped gather food for those walking up to the pantry.

“Most the time I get it for my family but I also get it for others because God has blessed me,” said Jacqueline Thomas.

CareCenter Ministries feeds hundreds of people on North President Street on Wednesdays at 11 a.m.

“We give the families one to two boxes just depending on the number of family members,” said Daniel Awabdy with CareCenter Ministries. “We get donations from Sam’s Club and Costco, produce and bakery items to sustain them for a week or two.”

Across town, Word of Christ Ministry holds food giveaways too.

“On my side of town, we start at 10 until we run out,” said Pastor Devon Adams. “Right now it’s about 4-500 people. It’s the Westside over on Lynch Street, receiving the same blessing that God is giving on President’s Street. So we do the same thing every Wednesday and every other Saturday from 10 a.m. until we run out.”

“So Daniel was already feeding in the inner city, Pastor Devon was already doing it,” said Miskelly. “What we decided to do was really multiply that because we knew there was going to be a lot of hungry people and so what we did was, we kind of stepped into a gap and so we’re having about 750 families a week we’re feeding.”

They’re all making a difference by joining together.

If you want to make a donation, you can mail a check to the address below:

Unite Mississippi Foundation

P.O. Box 320760

Flowood, MS 39232