United States Army celebrates 245 years of service

WJTV
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The United States Army is celebrating 245 years of service.
This day in 1775, the Continental Congress opened enlistment for riflemen to serve their colonies in a continental army.
Today, we recognize 245 years of bravery, commitment, skill and answering the call to serve. We are America's Army.#ArmyBday #ServeWithHonor pic.twitter.com/skfWN16XpP— U.S. Army (@USArmy) June 14, 2020
