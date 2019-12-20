United Way gives back to Bolton-Edwards students

BOLTON, Miss. (WJTV)- Nearly 300 students at Bolton-Edwards Elementary Middle School had the opportunity to enjoy a day of Christmas festivities Thursday at the first annual Rudolph’s Rockin’ Reindeer Bash.

United Way of the Capital Area hosted the fun-filled event to spread the holiday cheer and to give students a break away from the traditional class schedule.

Students in pre-K through 6th grade eagerly walked inside of the North Pole themed gymnasium and participated in activities such as decorating sugar cookies, crafting reindeer with pipe cleaners, and danced to holiday music.

“Seeing the joy on their face, watching the kids march in and being excited about all of the festivities– that’s what the holiday season is all about,” said Ira Murray, President and CEO of United Way of the Capital Area.

Kids were also able to walk away with free books and goodie bags. Earlier this week, United Way also visited Camden Elementary School.



