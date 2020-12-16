United Way to distribute food bags and books in Canton

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – United Way of the Capital Area has partnered with Foot Print Farms and Mississippi Public Broadcasting (MPB) on a 2nd United Way of the Capital Area and MS Public Broadcasting Food/Literacy Distribution to provide fresh fruit and vegetables as well children’s books.

The distribution for the items is set for Thursday, December 17, at 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. or until all items have distributed. The location is the Jimmie M Goodloe Elementary School/ Huey L Porter Middle School, 551 Finney Road, Canton MS 39046.

Recipients of the distribution will be asked to remain in their vehicles while items are being placed inside the trunks or on the back seat of their cars.

This distribution will be on a first come first serve basis.

