Unity March held in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) – Gulfport police joined community leaders in a march Saturday morning, promoting a partnership between officers and the community.

Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes said about 2,000 people showed up to the Unity March, which started a Jones Park and ended at Gulfport City Hall. Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania was among other city leaders to cultivate solidarity as well as pastors from around the Coast.

Pictures taken by WLOX reporters capture the peace kept between those in attendance. Many of the protesters chanted, “Who’s got power? We’ve got power,” and “No justice. No peace.” Some in the crowd wore shirts portraying some of George Floyd’s last words: “I can’t breathe.”

Many had their fists raised, symbolizing the change they wish to see across the nation. Other cities have had protests to also bring awareness to the death of Floyd after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into the young man’s neck. Floyd pleaded for him to stop, the officer did not back down, and Floyd was killed.

This rally was the first of two set to take place Saturday in Gulfport. The next event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and has plans to continue this harmonious tone.

Despite the calm demeanor of the march, questions surrounding bricks in Gulfport did raise concerns among residents. The Gulfport Police Department denounced rumors that the bricks were in Jones Park and that said bricks were to rile up protesters.

Gulfport Police PIO Jason Ducre’ said the bricks were placed near the construction site of the Mississippi Aquarium with the potential to build a brick sidewalk for the aquarium. He said contractors are aware of the concerns and noted the bricks have been there for months.

He also said the protest set for 6 p.m. is expected to be peaceful; however, the chances of it becoming rained out are continuing to grow.