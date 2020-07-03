Unity Rally held in Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Community members rallied in Brandon on Friday. They’re calling for a Confederate in the city to be taken down, while others are rallying to show support for the monument.

“We’re trying to take down a piece of our history. Brandon, Mississippi, has had the statue here since before any of these people were born. This is a piece of art history and now we’re trying to take it down for what? What is that statue hurting anybody being in the middle of our road out here? I don’t understand that’s the reason why I am out here. I say we leave it up,” said Brad Sumrall.

Dr. Ava Harvey, one of the organizers of the Unity Rally, said that he is okay with anti-protesters being at the rally. The Unity Rally is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

