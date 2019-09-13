University of Alabama to track students at football games

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) looks to throw during the first half of an NCAA college football gameagainst New Mexico State, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

TUSCALOOSA, Al. (CNN) – The University of Alabama will start tracking students at football games. For years, Head Coach Nick Saban has complained about students leaving the games well before the clock hits zero.

Students, who attend the games, can now download an app that keeps a tally of reward points. The app will help them qualify for perks like National Championship tickets.

Once a student enters Bryant Denny Stadium, their movements can be tracked. If they leave early, the app will know, and the students can’t cash in on the bonus reward points distributed to those who stay to the fourth quarter.