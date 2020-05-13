University Wellness Center Flowood to close permanently

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – As Mississippi reopens amid the coronavirus pandemic, the University Wellness Center Flowood will remain closed permanently due to financial reasons.

Staff and members were notified on Wednesday about the closure.

Like other health care institutions worldwide, UMMC has felt a sizable negative financial impact due to the lead-up and ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Medical Center leadership has for weeks been evaluating ways to mitigate this impact and must make difficult decisions to do so.

Permanently closing UWC is a necessary measure as revenue from membership dues and rental fees are not sufficient to cover operating costs and needed facility and equipment upgrades.

UMMC Health System leadership informed the center’s current staff, 13 in total, of the closing this morning and that the positions they currently hold have been eliminated. Notice periods for each employee are determined based on active length of service. Each affected employee has been encouraged to apply for open positions for which they qualify within the Medical Center.

UMMC will be issuing prorated refunds for March membership dues. Monthly membership dues were not drafted for April and May while the facility was closed to curb the spread of COVID-19. Any dues or fees already paid to UWC for annual memberships, including for rental lockers, personal training, or swim lessons, will also be refunded. Refunds will be issued within 45 days.

An arrangement is being worked out to allow the swim team that uses the UWC pool for practices to continue to do so until they are able to find another suitable option.

Marc Rolph, Executive Director, Office of Communications and Marketing for UMMC