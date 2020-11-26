Unmarked police car stolen from apartment complex in Clinton, recovered in Byram, authorities investigating

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV)-Authorities are investigating after an unmarked police car was stolen from an apartment complex in Clinton.

The incident happened Wednesday, November 25 around 8:30 p.m.

Police were able to track down the stolen car through GPS.

The car was found and recovered from a business in Byram with the help of Byram Police Department.

It’s reported there were no injuries or damages to the car.

One person was arrested without incident.

Another person is still wanted for felony auto theft.

Their names have not yet been released and a motive is unknown at this time.

LATEST STORIES: