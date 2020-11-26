Unmarked police car stolen from apartment complex in Clinton, recovered in Byram

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV)- Clinton police are investigating after an unmarked police car was stolen Wednesday night.

According to Officer Mark Jones the vehicle was stolen around 8:30 p.m. from an apartment complex in Clinton.

Police were able to track down the stolen car through GPS.

The car was found and recovered from a business in Byram with the help of Byram Police Department. There were no injuries or damages to the car.

One person was arrested without incident. Another person is still wanted for felony auto theft.

The identity of the suspects have not yet been released and a motive is unknown at this time.

LATEST STORIES: