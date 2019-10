JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – It’s a story you first heard about here on 12 News. Businesses and homes along Pecan Boulevard navigating tricky flooding because of closed storm drains.

City workers were busy making sure water could make its way into the drains which were clogged with leaves, trash, and other debris.

There is a flash flood warning in effect in the Metro until 7 p.m. tonight. If you have a problem in your neighborhood you can let the City of Jackson know by contacting their 3-1-1 hotline.