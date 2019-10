TUPELO, Miss (WJTV) – Rain across the state brought relief to many of the parched areas under a burn ban.

But, the burn bans remain in place along the Natchez Trace in campgrounds in Attala, Chickasaw, and Lee Counties.

According to the National Park Service, charcoal grills and cookstoves are permitted but only in designated areas. Make sure there are no leaves, pine needles or debris in those areas before cooking.

For more information click here.