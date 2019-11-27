UPDATE: Hinds County Sheriff still searching for man accused of trying to kidnap a Bolton woman

For those living along Good Hope Road in Hinds County the news of an attempted kidnapping was surreal.

“Everyone was absolutely shocked,” one neighbor who didn’t want to be identified said.

Neighbors say this type of thing don’t happen in the area nestled next to Edwards, Mississippi.

“It’s so unusual here in this community this has never happened before here,” they said.

The Hinds County Sheriff’s office is still searching for a black male, medium complexion around 6 foot 1 inches tall approximately 180 pounds last seen driving an older model blue Nissan Altima.

“When it hits right close to home and it makes you think about different things and how careful people need to be,” another neighbor who didn’t want to be identified said.

It is their hope the perpetrator is captured, “We really hope that this person will be caught and prosecuted.”

The 21-year-old female target of the suspect was in her driveway when a man attempted to pull her into his car, she was able to escape.

If you have any information regarding this case you are asked to call the hinds county sheriff’s office