UPDATE: Missing Hinds County teens found safe

HINDS COUNTY, Miss.(WJTV) – An Endangered/Missing Child Alert has been cancelled for three girls have been cancelled.

Mississippi Department of Public Safety posted to Facebook Ja’Miya McNeal, Trishana Whitehead and Avonna Townsend were found safe.

