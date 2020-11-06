UPS to recruit through Jobs for Jacksonians

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – United Parcel Service (UPS) will host a recruiting session through the Jobs for Jacksonians program. The session will be Thursday, November 12th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Officials are seeking to recruit applicants interested in becoming:

Package Handler position – Weekly pay ($14.50) per hour

  • Shifts for this position are:
    • Midnight:  10:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
    • Preload:  4:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
    • Noonday:  12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
    • Twilight:  5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Seasonal Driver Helper position – Weekly pay ($14.50) per hour

  • Shift for this position is: 
    • 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Personal Vehicle Driver positions – Weekly pay ($21.00) per hour

  • Shift for this position is:
    • 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
  • Drives your own car
  • Reimbursement of ($0.575) per mile
  • Daily phone usage stipend of ($5.00)
  • Strong growth potential

UPS will conduct on-site interviews and are ready to directly hire individuals. The recruiting session will be held at Sykes Community Center, 520 Sykes Road, Jackson, Mississippi 39212. Due to COVID-19, the session will abide by the local guidelines to ensure safety of prospective applicants. Everyone must wear a face covering at all time.

