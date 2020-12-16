UPS worker surprised with candy at Jackson home

JACKSON, Miss. (CBS) – UPS worker, Mimi Chandler, was captured on a CCTV camera dancing with joy after picking up some candies left as a gift at the door of a delivery destination in Jackson, Mississippi on Saturday, December 12.

The video was uploaded to Facebook by the owner of the security camera, Nashandra James, and became viral in a couple of days.

“With everyone concerned with health and safety, people are shopping online more than ever. I know carriers are working longer hours to help make our Christmas holiday special. So, I wanted to show my appreciation,” James told Reuters.

(Video Courtesy: Nashandra James and CBS News)

