UPS worker surprised with candy at Jackson home

JACKSON, Miss. (CBS) – UPS worker, Mimi Chandler, was captured on a CCTV camera dancing with joy after picking up some candies left as a gift at the door of a delivery destination in Jackson, Mississippi on Saturday, December 12.
The video was uploaded to Facebook by the owner of the security camera, Nashandra James, and became viral in a couple of days.
“With everyone concerned with health and safety, people are shopping online more than ever. I know carriers are working longer hours to help make our Christmas holiday special. So, I wanted to show my appreciation,” James told Reuters.
(Video Courtesy: Nashandra James and CBS News)
