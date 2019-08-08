Upset children comforted by School District

There are empty seats at a few schools in Scott County where one of Wednesday’s raids by ICE was conducted.

Scott County School Superintendent Tony McGee says administrators and teachers are checking on children who haven’t been to school today and others who are there but too upset to focus on school work.

Staff in the district scrambled yesterday to make sure everyone was taken care of and gave specific instruction to bus drivers to make sure they actually saw someone at home before dropping a child off.

Raids at seven different processing plants around central Mississippi were carried out early in the morning on the first day of school. Agents with Homeland Security say detained parents were allowed to use cell phones furnished by agents in order to call home and make childcare arrangements. But schools were contacted late in the day by officials making it a challenging and emotional situation.