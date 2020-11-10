US Army Corps of Engineers to hold virtual meeting for Yazoo Area Pump Project

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District will hold a virtual public meeting for the Yazoo Area Pump Project on Tuesday, November 10 at 6:00 p.m.
The meeting is set to broadcast on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/VicksburgUSACE.
If you would like to submit a comment for the record, please email YazooBackwater@usace.army.mil or send a voicemail or text message to 601-392-2237.
For more information about the project visit https://go.usa.gov/x7Xc8.
