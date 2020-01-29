US Marshals add Mississippi man to 15 Most Wanted Fugitive List

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Marshals added a Mississippi man, who allegedly faked his own death to avoid prosecution for raping his 14-year-old stepdaughter, to its 15 Most Wanted Fugitive List.

The U.S. Marshals Service is asking the public for information that could lead to the arrest of 43-year-old Jacob Blair Scott.

“Jacob Scott stands accused of unspeakable crimes against a child,” said U.S. Marshals Service Director Donald Washington. “The Marshals will leave no stone unturned until we bring him to justice.”

Scott faces a 14-count indictment charging him with sexual battery, touching a child for lustful purposes, and exploitation of a child.

There have been reported possible sightings of Scott in Mississippi, Colorado, Nevada, and Louisiana.

U.S. Marshals offer a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading directly to his arrest. Anyone with information should notify the agency at the nearest U.S. Marshals office, the Communications Center at 1-877-WANTED-2, online via the web, or an app at www.usmarshals.gov/tips.