USA International Ballet competitors, medalists return to Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Dance World is heading back to Jackson in two years, but Saturday it made a brief stop to highlight the beauty of the place hundreds of dancers from all around the world will once again grace the stage.

“Whenever I think about Jackson, I just think about the wonderful people I met here and the hospitality,” said 2018 USA IBC Medalist Julia Rust.

Rust is one of the six competitive dancers chosen for a promo to spotlight the historic downtown Jackson.

“The commerical is going to be something we’ve never done before and so we’re very excited about it. We’re using landmarks in our beautiful downtown,” said USA IBC Executive Mona Nichols.

The governor’s mansion is just one of the several locations chosen to be in the promo for the 2023 USA International Ballet Competition happening in the capital city.

Other locations were The Welcome To Jackson mural, the train station and the splashpad garden outside of the Mississippi Art Museum.

“Just really excited because I knew I was about to dance for an audience and live and do what I’ve been preparing to do,” said Rust.

But to Brooklyn Mack, the pandemic rendered dancers to dance in their living rooms, kitchens and bedrooms.

Professional dancer Brooklyn wants to encourage people to give a ballet a chance.

“Especially for my melanated brothers and sisters, I feel like so often the media and everything, they try to put us in a pigeonhole, a very square box. Ok you can play ball, you can rap or sing– like these are the avenues for you, but you can do anything. Everybody has limitless potential,” said Mack.