USACE Vicksburg District begins drawdown at Eagle Lake

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District plans to operate the Muddy Bayou Control Structure to lower the elevation of Eagle Lake to near 73 feet by early to mid-October.

USACE Vicksburg District engineers anticipate Eagle Lake’s elevation to reach 73 feet by early to mid-October depending on rainfall. In early December, representatives will reconvene to examine hydrologic conditions in the basin and gather feedback from the public on the status of repairs to decide whether to raise the lake back to its winter pool of 75 feet.

The decision is based on standards established in the Eagle Lake Water Level Management Agreement, which permits the elevation of Eagle Lake to be lowered to a minimum of approximately 73 feet if deemed necessary.

