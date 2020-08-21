USACE Vicksburg District, City of Clinton sign agreement for water system rehabilitation

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District signed a Project Partnership Agreement (PPA) with the City of Clinton on Friday, August 21 as part of the Mississippi Environmental Infrastructure Program.

The PPA will rehabilitate Clinton’s water system, including the refurbishment of a one million gallon elevated water storage tank, and implement a variety of improvements such as the installation of tank mixing equipment and replacement of water mains.

“This agreement provides the USACE Vicksburg District with the opportunity to help the City of Clinton sustain and protect its infrastructure,” said USACE Vicksburg Commander Col. Robert Hilliard. “The Vicksburg District is proud to continue its long, mutually beneficial relationship with the City of Clinton, and we are eager to provide our assistance for this vital effort.”

LATEST STORIES: