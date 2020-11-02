USACE Vicksburg District to hold virtual public meeting for Yazoo Area Pump Project

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District will hold a virtual public meeting for the Yazoo Area Pump Project on November 10 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be streamed live on the USACE Vicksburg District’s Facebook page.
The public, interested parties, and stakeholders are invited to comment on the Draft Supplement No. 2 to the 1982 Yazoo Area Pump Project Final Environmental Impact Statement. The Draft Supplement No. 2 contains a description of the project, an updated recommended plan, and an analysis of potential environmental impacts. All public comments received will be considered as part of USACE’s decision-making process.
The full project report, including the recently released Draft Supplement No. 2, is available online.
The USACE Vicksburg District will continue to accept comments about the Draft Supplement No. 2 through Nov. 30 via email at YazooBackwater@usace.army.mil, by voicemail or text message to 601-392-2237, or by mail at the following address:
District Engineer
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
Vicksburg District
4155 Clay Street
Vicksburg, MS 39183-3435
For more information about the public meeting, please contact the USACE Vicksburg District’s public affairs office at 601-631-5818 or vicksburgdistrict@usace.army.mil.
