USACE Vicksburg District to hold virtual public meeting for Yazoo Area Pump Project

PIVOT — The lower Delta backwater flood that began in 2019 continues unabated into 2020, wracking up thousands of dollars in losses per individual in the affected areas. This photo was taken July, 27, 2019 in the lower Mississippi Delta. (Photo by MSU Extension Service/Kevin Hudson)

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District will hold a virtual public meeting for the Yazoo Area Pump Project on November 10 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be streamed live on the USACE Vicksburg District’s Facebook page.

The public, interested parties, and stakeholders are invited to comment on the Draft Supplement No. 2 to the 1982 Yazoo Area Pump Project Final Environmental Impact Statement. The Draft Supplement No. 2 contains a description of the project, an updated recommended plan, and an analysis of potential environmental impacts. All public comments received will be considered as part of USACE’s decision-making process.

The full project report, including the recently released Draft Supplement No. 2, is available online.

The USACE Vicksburg District will continue to accept comments about the Draft Supplement No. 2 through Nov. 30 via email at YazooBackwater@usace.army.mil, by voicemail or text message to 601-392-2237, or by mail at the following address:

District Engineer

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Vicksburg District

4155 Clay Street

Vicksburg, MS 39183-3435

For more information about the public meeting, please contact the USACE Vicksburg District’s public affairs office at 601-631-5818 or vicksburgdistrict@usace.army.mil.

