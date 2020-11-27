USACE Vicksburg District to repair Sardis Lake boat ramp

VICKSBURG, Miss. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District announced Friday that maintenance work will begin at the Engineer Point boat ramp at Sardis Lake on Monday, Nov. 30.

Contractors will repair the shoreline and parking lot at the lower boat ramp. Maintenance is not expected to interrupt visitor access, but visitors should be cautious and watch for equipment and workers in the area. The work is expected to last several months.

Engineer Point is one of the busiest boat ramps in north Mississippi and provides year-round access to Sardis Lake. The area has been submerged and damaged several times during high water periods in the last several years.

The public will be notified of any forthcoming changes to access to the area. For more information or questions about recreation closures, please contact the Sardis Lake Field Office at 662-563-4531.

