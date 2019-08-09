(Jackson, Miss.) Farmers in the Delta and much of Mississippi may be eligible for federal relief. Secretary of the Department of Agriculture, Sonny Perdue, declared a disaster for 45 counties in the state. The Mississippi State Executive Director of the Farm Service Agency (FSA) requested the declaration due to losses caused by “the combined effects of freeze, excessive rainfall, flooding, and flash flooding” that started on the date of January 15th through today.
Farmers in primary and contiguous counties have 8 months to apply for emergency loans. Each request will be handled on a case by case basis.
USDA Declares Disaster for 45 Mississippi Counties
