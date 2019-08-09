USDA Declares Disaster for 45 Mississippi Counties

Though most children of undocumented immigrants arrested in Wednesdays raids have been reunited with their parents, a new issue growing is how they can support their families with no income. In response, a church in Forest, Mississippi is opening their doors to help.

Emotions are still high for these children and their families. Those who couldn’t prove citizenship are now left jobless as they wait through immigration courts. But Trinity Missionary Church is giving them hope thanks to donors throughout the community.