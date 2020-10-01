USDA grants city exhibitor license for Jackson Zoo

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson was granted an official exhibitor license for the Jackson Zoo from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

City leaders said the USDA notified them about the license on September 9. They are still awaiting an official certificate.

The license is required for the Jackson Zoo to fully reopen and show animals. The zoo has been open on a limited schedule since August 2020.

