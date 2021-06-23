USDA launches 2021 Agriculture Resource Management survey

JACKSON,, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) is collecting data from approximately 50,000 farmers and ranchers for its annual Agricultural Resource Management Survey (ARMS).

According to officials, the survey looks at all aspects of U.S. agricultural production, the well-being of farm households, farm finances, chemical usage, and various farm production characteristics. The survey also collects detailed information on production practices, costs, and returns for different commodities on a rotating basis.

In 2021, the survey will take a closer look at corn, rice, dairy and organic dairy in the United States. Farmers and ranchers are encouraged to complete their survey online at agcounts.usda.gov with the survey code mailed to them.

“The annual data from ARMS are used to gauge the financial health and resource use of today’s producers,” said the Mississippi State Statistician, Esmerelda Dickson. “The information gives us an annual snapshot of the role of the farming industry in the U.S. economy.”