USDA to host virtual job fair through Jobs for Jacksonians

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On June 2, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) in conjunction with the Jobs for Jacksonians program and Tougaloo College, will hold a virtual job fair

The event will serve as a great opportunity for recent graduates, graduate students, current college seniors, and college graduates.

The USDA is seeking to fill these positions :

Range Management Specialists

Soil Conservationists

Soil Conservation Technicians

Soil Scientists

Engineering Technicians

Civil /Environmental/Agricultural Engineers

Archaeologists

Biologists

Economists

Foresters

Agronomists

Loan Assistants (Previous Farm Loan Officer Trainee)

Program Technicians

Loan Specialists

Supervisory Loan Specialists

Agricultural Program Specialists

Administrative Specialists

Administrative Technicians

Risk Management Specialists

Compliance Investigators

Human Resources Specialists

Management and Program Analysts (Risk Analysis)

Financial Management Specialists

Accountants

Systems Accountants

Budget Analysts

Real Property Specialists

For more information, contact Jonathan Barnett at 601-960-0377 or at jbarnett@jacksonms.gov.