USDA to permanently boost food stamp benefits by 25 percent

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to leaders with the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS), Mississippians who receive benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will see their benefits increase twenty-five percent (25%) over pre-pandemic benefit levels. The increase will go into effect October 1, 2021.

This increase in SNAP benefits is separate from the additional pandemic supplementary benefits SNAP households are currently receiving. The newly announced increase is due to cost adjustment and is the first time the USDA’s Thrifty Food Plan’s purchasing power has changed since it was first introduced in 1975.

Leaders said the change will increase Mississippi’s overall SNAP benefits from approximately $630 million annually to $802 million, which is the equivalent to an increase of approximately $36.24 per person per month.

“Just as Mississippi’s monthly TANF benefit was increased this year to keep pace with the impact of inflation, this adjustment of SNAP benefits by USDA is tied to the erosion in purchasing power for SNAP dollars over the past several decades,” stated Bob Anderson, Executive Director of MDHS.

To check eligibility for SNAP benefits, the SNAP pre-screening tool is accessible online.