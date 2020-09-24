USDA to survey Mississippi farms’ chemical use and production costs

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will gather information about farm economics and production practices from soybean producers across Mississippi as part of the 2020 Agricultural Resource Management Survey (ARMS).

The ARMS survey is conducted in three phases from May 2020 through April 2021. In this current phase, NASS will collect information on production practices and chemical use for the specific commodity mentioned above.

In the final phase, NASS will survey producers on cost of production, farm income, and production expenditures.

“ARMS is a vital survey that tracks how Mississippi farms use technology to manage production of their major field crops,” said Esmerelda Dickson, State Statistician of the NASS Mississippi Field Office. “The survey helps policymakers and farm groups understand the factors driving costs of production and returns from crop production.”

For more information about the 2020 Agricultural Resource Management Survey, visit here.

LATEST STORIES: