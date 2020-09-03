USM football to host home opener during COVID-19 pandemic

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi and South Alabama football teams are competing in their first match-up amid the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday.

While the football field may be in action, limited restrictions still apply.

In accordance with Gov. Tate Reeves’ executive order, tailgating and outdoor social gatherings are prohibited. This includes all picnics, fanfare areas, Eagle Walk, Junior Eagle Funland, fan tunnels and more that supporters would experience on game day.

The Rock will also operate with only 25% seating capacity. Additionally, supporters, who are unable to attend the game in-person, have the opportunity to watch virtually.

Tailgaters can also participate in Walk-On’s Tailgaters of the game. The winner will be announced during the game on the official Southern Miss Athletics social media accounts.

To watch the game virtually, visit here.

LATEST STORIES: