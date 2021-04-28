USM Marine Education Center offering summer camps, workshops

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi’s Marine Education Center (MEC) will offer in-person summer camps and teacher professional development workshops for 2021.

“All of us at the MEC have missed having people on campus while everyone has been working remotely,” said MEC Director Dr. Jessica Kastler. “After a great deal of planning we really are thrilled to welcome people to the MEC, and excited to be starting off with summer camps for kids. Campers will have so many opportunities to learn while they spend time outdoors fishing and working with researchers.”

During these five-day camps, children are exposed to hands-on, immersive learning activities in a coastal setting. The center is located at the University’s Gulf Coast Research Laboratory in Ocean Springs.