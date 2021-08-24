USM nursing professor named Inaugural Fellow of American Association of Nurse Anesthetists

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Dr. Michong Rayborn, associate professor in the Nurse Anesthesia Program at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM), has been selected to the inaugural class of Fellows of the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (FAANA).

University leaders said Rayborn is one of just 65 nurse anesthetists across the nation chosen for the debut class. She credits her colleagues within USM’s College of Nursing and Health Professions for creating a pathway to the selection.

“The FAANA designation communicates a commitment to excellence in the profession of nurse anesthesia, so I am both humbled and pleased to be named,” said Rayborn. “I owe a tremendous debt to the Nurse Anesthesia Program faculty for their encouragement and to our Dean, Dr. Lachel Story, for her strong endorsement.”

Click here, to see the complete list of Fellows of the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists.