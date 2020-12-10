USM plans for students return to campus Spring semester

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Some changes are in store for the University of Southern Mississippi and other universities, as they get ready for the Spring semester.

According to USM’s Vice President for Student Affairs, Dee Dee Anderson, they hope to return to some sort of normal campus life after the winter break.

“Our hope is that depending on where we are as a state, our hope is that we are able to do a few more things in person this spring,” said Anderson.

He said they expect to see more in person on campus gatherings this spring.

“I think you’ll see smaller events where students can engage in groups of 10 or 15.”

USM Executive Vice Provost Amy Chasteen said they are optimistic. The university will offer both online and in person classes for the spring semester.

“Students really have asked for the live classes, where they can be live online in video form and have conversations with their faculty members and their peers. So we’ve added more of those sections in areas like economics and calculus.”

Chasteen said they have seen success with virtual online classes where students interact with their professors. She also said they are offering more opportunities for students to have more live interaction with their professors.

