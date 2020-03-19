USM postpones commencement ceremonies due to coronavirus

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi announced that commencement ceremonies would not be held in May due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

We understand that participating in Commencement is a very important tradition for graduating students and their families. We are working as quickly as possible to identify an alternate date.

It is unlikely Commencement will be held prior to the latter part of the summer, given the ongoing evolution of COVID-19.

For USM students who complete their degree requirements this spring, transcripts will be updated and diplomas will be mailed according to the normal processing timeline for the end of the spring semester, even though Commencement ceremonies will be held at a later date.

University of Southern Mississippi