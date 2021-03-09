USM students, faculty reflect on year of COVID-19 changes

HATTIESBURG Miss. (WHLT) – In the past year, teachers and students at the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) had to adjust to the way they teach and learn due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was interesting to have some classes online and do a hybrid mixture, which was really helpful. I think it was all about balancing school during the pandemic, and setting up your own personal boundaries was the most difficult over the course of the past year,” said Wryleigh Shearing-Anderson, a USM student.

Kelly Lester, the head of the Center of Faculty Development at USM, said one of the biggest changes she has noticed is that students are attending more online office hours.

“I think that’s been a really nice silver lining of students feel comfortable to reach out to their faculty and connect to them and talk one on one and get support if they need it in the classroom,” said Lester.

Ireland Little, who is a junior at USM, said learning during a pandemic over the last year was a hard transition initially, because she did not take online classes before. Little said the new way of learning challenged her to become better.

“It basically showed me that I can do online classes, if I set up a pattern for myself every single day to follow. That I can be able to accomplish it, still reach the academic standard that I hold myself too,” she said.