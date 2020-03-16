USM students prepare to switch to online classes

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Residence halls and dining services remain open for students who live on campus during spring break.

Students on campus said they’re not afraid of a potential spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). They said the university usually keeps its facilities clean.

USM’s spring break was extended by one week, through March 27, 2020, due to coronavirus cocerns.

The university has instructed faculty to change all course material to online formats until further notice. In addition, the school has advised students to use the additional week to prepare for course materials to be online for the remainder of the semester, including securing adequate internet access.

Classes will resume on Monday, March 30 via the universities online portal.