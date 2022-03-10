HATTIESBURG, Miss (WHLT) – The annual University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Out of the Darkness Campus Walk will be held Saturday, March 26 at 10:00 a.m. Registration will be held at the Bruce and Virginia Wilgus Fitness Trail located next to the Payne Center on the Hattiesburg campus.

This event will support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s (AFSP) education and support programs and its goal to reduce the annual U.S. rate of suicide 20 percent by 2025.

“I know from a scientific point of view that interventions for suicide work, and I also have seen personally the devastation and heartache when a loved one dies by suicide,” said USM School of Psychology faculty member Dr. Randy Arnau. “The American Foundation for Suicide prevention leads the fight against suicide. They fund critical research that will improve suicide prevention outreach and treatment for those at risk for suicide – last year ASFP funded over $4.5 million dollars in suicide prevention research.”

If you are in crisis, call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or text TALK to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.