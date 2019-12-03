USPS offering extended retail hours for the holidays

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Postal Service is preparing for the holiday season.

There will be 10 postal facilities throughout Mississippi either opening or extending their hours from Sunday, Dec. 8 through Saturday, Dec. 21.

Weekends:

Sunday, December 8, 2019:

Madison – 990 Highway 51; Open from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday, December 14, 2019:

Clinton – 100 E Lawson St; Open from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Grenada – 2500 Gateway St; Open from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Hattiesburg Main Post Office – 220 S 40th Ave; Open from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wiggins Post Office – 125 Border Ave W; Open from 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Hernando – 12 W Commerce St; Open from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Madison – 990 Highway 51; Open from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Olive Branch – 8850 Mid South Dr; Open from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Southaven – 7550 Airways Blvd; Open from 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 15, 2019:

Madison – 990 Highway 51; Open from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday, December 21, 2019:

Clinton – 100 E Lawson St; Open from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Grenada – 2500 Gateway St; Open from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Hattiesburg Main Post Office – 220 S 40th Ave; Open from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wiggins Post Office – 125 Border Ave W; Open from 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Hernando – 12 W Commerce St; Open from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Southaven – 7550 Airways Blvd; Open from 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Heavy Shipping Days:

Monday, December 16, 2019 & Tuesday, December 17, 2019:

Starkville – 822 Taylor St; Open from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Weekdays:

Monday-Friday, December 16-20, 2019:

Olive Branch – 8850 Mid South Dr; Open from 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Meridian Main Post Office – 2100 9th St; Open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Customers can also utilize the 24/7 convenience of the Self Service Kiosks, which will sell holiday-themed stamps, postage, and accommodate shipping of most packages in the following Post Office lobbies:

Southaven – 7550 Airways Blvd.

Madison – 990 Hwy. 51

Ridgeland – 611 S. Pear Orchard Rd.

Jackson LeFleur Station – 1501 Jacksonian Plz.

Jackson Main PO – 401 E. South St.

Hattiesburg Main PO – 220 S. 40th Ave.

Gulfport Main PO – 11110 Hwy. 49

Ocean Springs – 1581 Bienville Blvd.

Beginning the week of December 9, customer traffic is expected to increase at post offices. The week of December 16-22 is predicted to be the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week, with 200 million packages delivered.

2019 Holiday Shipping Deadlines

Thee Postal Service recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 25 to Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office and domestic addresses*:

Dec. 9 — APO/FPO/DPO ( ZIP Code ™ 093 only ) Priority Mail ® and First-Class Mail ®

) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail Dec. 11 — APO/FPO/DPO (all other ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail services

Dec. 14 — USPS Retail Ground service

Dec. 18 — APO/FPO/DPO ( except ZIP Code 093 ) USPS Priority Mail Express ® service

) USPS Priority Mail Express service Dec. 20 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)

Dec. 20 — First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

Dec. 21 — Priority Mail service

Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express* service

Alaska

Dec. 18 — Alaska to mainland First-Class Mail service

Dec. 19 — Alaska to mainland Priority Mail service

Dec. 21 — Alaska to mainland Priority Mail Express service

Hawaii

Dec. 19 — Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail services

Dec. 21 — Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail Express service

*Not a guarantee, unless otherwise noted. Dates are for estimated delivery before December 25. Actual delivery date may vary depending on origin, destination, Post Office™ acceptance date and time and other conditions. Some restrictions apply. For Priority Mail Express® shipments mailed December 21 through December 25, the money-back guarantee applies only if the shipment was not delivered, or delivery was not attempted, within two (2) business days.

To send packages to loved ones serving in the military or at diplomatic posts abroad, the Postal Service offers a discounted price of $18.45 on its largest Priority Mail Flat Rate Box. The price includes a $1.50 per-box discount for mail sent to APO/FPO/DPO destinations worldwide.