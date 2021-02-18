USPS temporarily suspends operations for 4 Mississippi ZIP Codes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) announced it temporarily suspended operations at post offices within the three-digit ZIP Codes. The ZIP Codes are listed below:

  • 386
  • 387
  • 388
  • 389

There will be no retail service, no mail delivery and no drop shipments. Post Offices within the three-digit ZIP Codes starting with 369, 390, 391, 392, 393, 394, 395, 396, and 397 are open with normal operations. 

The Bulk Entry Mail Unit in Jackson will be open on Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. 

Customers can check here for further information: https://about.usps.com/newsroom/service-alerts/.

