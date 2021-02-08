Utica Elementary Middle School teacher passes away

UTICA, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Utica Elementary Middle School announced one of the school’s teachers passed away Monday morning.

According to leaders, Dara Brown had been with Utica Elementary Middle School since 2014.

In a statement on Facebook, leaders said, “Her passing is a great loss for our school community and our thoughts and prayers are with her husband, Mr. NiKeith Brown (Carver MS school teacher), and her entire family and friends.”

Additional counselors will be on-site to provide support to students, teachers, and staff.