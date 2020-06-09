Utica man killed in crash on Interstate 20

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Hinds County.

The accident happened around 7:15 Tuesday morning on I-20 near Edwards. According to MHP, preliminary reports indicate that a 2009 Infiniti G37 was traveling westbound on the interstate. The driver, 23-year-old Robert Barnes Jr., lost control and collided with the guardrail.

Troopers said Barnes, a Utica native, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Speed and weather conditions are believed to be a factor in the crash.

LATEST STORIES: