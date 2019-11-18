Breaking News
Utica woman dies after crashing into a tree

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Sheriff’s Investigators are on the scene of a single-vehicle accident near Utica.

The call came into the 911 dispatch center around 07:38 am Monday morning.

Major Pete Luke said, it appears that the 2003 Honda Accord driven by 31-year-old Martisha Deniselle Caston of Utica, was traveling near Gonia Rd. and Lebanon Pine Grove Rd. when the car left the roadway, striking a tree. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. She was the only occupant of the vehicle. Hinds County Coroner’s office was dispatched to the scene.

