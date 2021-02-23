VA Medical Center in Jackson reaches COVID-19 vaccine milestone

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On December 22, the G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center administered its first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Since then, both veterans and key hospital staff have been vaccinated, reaching 10,000 doses administered on February 17, 2021.

“Our vaccination team has done really amazing work,” said Acting Medical Center Director Kai Mentzer. “The sheer volume of vaccinations is unlike anything most health care professionals have ever seen. These dedicated women and men arrive at work every day eager to care for our nation’s heroes. It’s heartwarming to hear the appreciative comments from veterans.”

Currently, the Jackson VA Medical Center is vaccinating veterans who are 50 years and older or have serious underlying health issues.

Veterans are able to get the latest information and sign-up for updates on VA’s COVID Vaccine webpage.