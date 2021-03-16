VA Medical Center to offer COVID-19 vaccine to all enrolled veterans

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center in Jackson will open COVID-19 vaccination appointments to all enrolled veterans regardless of age.

According to the VA, designated caregivers enrolled in VA’s Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers Support may also receive the COVID-19 vaccine with the veteran for who they care.

Those interested in scheduling a vaccine appointment are asked to call (601) 362-4471, extension 56100, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Appointments will be made based on supply availability.