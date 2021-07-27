VA requires health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccine

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Department of Veterans Affairs announced on Monday that the agency to require health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines. This comes as Delta variant cases continue to surge in the United States.

The mandates are in response to an outbreak among unvaccinated employees and trainees at a VA Law Enforcement Training Center.

“Whenever a veteran or VA employee sets foot in a VA facility, they deserve to know that we have done everything in our power to protect them from COVID-19,” said Department of Veteran Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough.

According to the VA, they have lost four employees to COVID-19 in recent weeks. They said the employees were not vaccinated.

Laverne Scott is a former employee at the Department of Veterans Affairs in Jackson. She is now a patient.

“I ran across some of the employees, some of the nurses who said they weren’t going to take the shot which I thought was very strange,” she claimed.

VA leaders said each employee has eight weeks to be fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories