JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Jackson Fire Department is investigating a house fire that occurred along Woodcrest Drive in Jackson Saturday.

Vacant home destroyed by flames early Saturday.

According to the Division Fire Chief of Arson and Internal Affairs, Cleotha Sanders said the home was reportedly vacant at the time and there were no injuries.

The cause of the house fire has yet been determined.