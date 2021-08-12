Vaccination drive held for Jackson students, parents

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Nearly 32,000 people have received COVID-19 vaccinations so far in Mississippi, and leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) are looking to boost vaccinations among students.

The district teamed up with TrustCare for a vaccination drive, which started on Tuesday at Murrah High School. On Thursday, students at Jim Hill and Provine High School had their opportunity to get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

According to Jim Hill High School Vice Principal Larry Armstrong, many students and faculty took advantage of the vaccination opportunity. The vaccine coordinator, Autumn Davis, said they vaccinated more than 60 students at the high school Thursday.

TrustCare workers expect the number to rise as they continue you traveling to other high schools in the city.

“I think it’s a blessing, seeing that the data and the statistics that you guys have here in your area is steadily increasing. The numbers have tripled I guess in a good week,” said Davis.

“Our main thing now is to assure that they have a safe environment. This shot allows us the opportunity to help them to remain as healthy as possible,” said Armstrong.

TrustCare is scheduled to return to the schools in the upcoming weeks to administer the second dose. According to TrustCare workers, the vaccination is available for students, parents, faculty, and staff.

On Friday, the vaccine will be offered here at Wingfield High School from 1:30 p.m. until 4 p.m.