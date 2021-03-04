Vaccinations distributed at Jackson Hinds-Comprehensive Health Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Mississippi expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility guidelines, those at the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center are working to provide first dose vaccinations.

On Thursday, doctors said they were excited to see so many people coming through the clinic, because it highlights the importance of prevention. The Moderna vaccine was distributed on Thursday to teachers, first responders and those 18 and older with chronic illnesses.

“We’re still encouraged to wear the masks, social distance and wash our hands. We still encourage that. There’s still a lot of people who have not gotten the vaccine, and even with the vaccine, you can still contract the virus,” said Dr. John Patterson, the Clinical Services director for the center.

One patient said he got the vaccine to help protect his parents.

“My parents went and got their vaccine yesterday, and I wanted to make sure I got mine, too,” he stated.